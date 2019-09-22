Share:

27 people including 10 soldiers died in a road accident in northern Pakistan.

Reports say that the passenger bus, moving from Skardu to Rawalpindi, hit a rock and skidded off into a ravine in the Babusar Top. Police are, on the other hand, claiming that the bus crashed into a mountain.

The Babusar Top area is almost three hours away from Naran and Chilas, the towns that flank the scenic pass in both directions of the road.

However, as the road onwards from Naran is of uneven condition, the bodies and the injured were airlifted to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Gilgit.

Local administration official Aurangzeb Haider told the press that four women and six children were among the dead, while senior police official Zaibullah Khan said six of the injured were in critical condition.

The accident happened in the Babusar Top area, bordering Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province with Gilgit-Baltistan.

Although ordinarily a panoramic viewpoint for tourists visiting the Kaghan Valley, this is not the first time Babusar Top has made headlines for violent incidents. In 2012, 22 Shia people were pulled off a passenger bus as it went through the pass. They were then shot dead, in what has become one of the worst incidents of sectarian violence in the country.

The Babusar Top is still used to go from Naran to Gilgit or Skardu, as it is considered a shorter and more pleasant route than the Karakoram Highway route from Besham.