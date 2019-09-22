Share:

KARACHI - The Businessmen Panel (BMP) Saturday announced the candidates for the forthcoming annual election of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) 2020 and has nominated former provincial minister in Punjab government Mian Anjum for slot of president.

The unanimous decision in this regard was taken at a special meeting of the BMP core committee held in Karachi with Patron in Chief Tariq Sayeed in chair. The meeting was attended by Haji Ghulam Ali, Mian Zahid Hussain, Zakria Usman, Shaukat Ahmed, Sheikh Aslam, Mirza Abdul Rehman, Shahzeb Akram, Ghani Usman, Khurram Tariq Sayeed, Saqib Magoon, Shabbir Mansha Churra, Sultan Rehman, Ahmad Jawad, and Adnan Jalil. Names of other candidates for the seats of 11 vice presidents will be made public next month after the completion of local chambers election across the country. The Core Committee officials said Businessmen Panel may contest the upcoming elections of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry with full force and abolish the monopoly of UBG officials which will be scheduled by end of December 2019.

On this occasion Anjum Nisar said, it is unfortunate today, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry has regrettably distanced itself from its national duty of projecting Pakistan’s potential at international trade, investment, and economic events. “All over the world the responsibility of economic diplomacy and development has largely been shifted from governments to private sector institutions,”

The apex trade bodies used promoted economic diplomacy and it has become a global trend to utilize the strength and capacity of such private sector representative bodies for economic and political diplomacy. “Consequently, Pakistan through FPCCI has failed to raise its voice and advocate its economic policies in front of the government as well as at the international platforms, he added.

Former Vice President FPCCI Sheikh Mohammad Aslam said at one side traders, Chambers and associations were on protest against the new strict taxation regime and on other side; FPCCI and its office bearers have a silent lip on their mouths, sitting idle with zero plan of action how to overcome from this situation being an apex trade body of the country.