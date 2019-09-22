Share:

LAHORE - unjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at latter’s office on Saturday and discussed matters relating to development projects and investigation into the Chunian incident.

The two leaders strongly condemned the Indian savagery and violation of human rights in occupied Kashmir and expressed complete solidarity with the innocent Kashmiri people. He said that Kashmir and Pakistan were one nation, they are one, and will always be one. Prime Minister Imran Khan has effectively highlighted the Kashmir dispute at the international level. He said that Kashmiri people are making the historic struggle against Indian occupation.

“Comity of the nation will have to support innocent Kashmiris besides taking practical steps for prevention of Indian brutalities,” he said. He said that Kashmiris are not alone in their struggle as the Pakistani nation is standing by them. The governor said the Pakistan government will continue providing political, moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiris.

Referring to the Chunia incident, Buzdar said the Punjab government will provide every possible support to the bereaved family of murdered children. He maintained that DNA tests of suspicious people are being conducted at the Punjab Forensic Science Agency and the accused cannot escape punishment. “Sections of anti-terrorism have been included in this case and now it will be heard by the anti-terrorism court. The government will go to any extent to ensure justice to the victim families. Effective legislation will be done to prevent such incidents and all resource will be provided to give a secure future to our children,” he said. Sarwar said, “We are with the bereaved families of the children and all our sympathies are with them.”

HEALTH MINISTER BRIEFS CM ABOUT DENGUE SITUATION

Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and briefed him about the measures taken by the health department to control dengue and provide treatment to patients at hospitals across the province. The chief minister directed her to run the anti-dengue campaign more vigorously and use all resources for eradication of dengue. “Action will be taken against the officials who will show dereliction of duties in the anti-dengue campaign. Action will also be taken on fake activities as well as against those who are doing merely paperwork,” he said. He said that reports of “all is well” will no more be acknowledged and third-party audit will be conducted. He said that performance of anti-dengue teams should be monitored on a daily basis. He said that 100 percent implementation of the plan should be ensured. He said that divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners should personally monitor the anti-dengue campaign. Dengue patients should be provided proper care at hospitals, he said.

LAHORE, RAWALPINDI DCs REPLACED

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday replaced Lahore Deputy Commissioner Saliha Saeed for not taking timely measures in anti-dengue campaign, says an official handout. The chief minister expressed displeasure at the poor sanitation and cleanliness arrangements, dilapidated roads, encroachments and inadequate measures to eradicate dengue from Lahore and ordered improvement in the situation. The deputy commissioner of Rawalpindi has also been removed from his post for not taking timely measures to eradicate dengue from the city. The chief minister said he will not tolerate any negligence in the anti-dengue campaign. He said that people are getting affected by dengue and officials are sitting in their offices. This attitude will not be tolerated, he said.

“Officers will have to go in the field and deliver. Officers not serving the people will not be kept in their offices. I’m answerable to Allah Almighty and people of the province. Now the action will be taken against those who show slackness in public welfare projects and no concession will be given to anyone in this regard,” the chief minister said.

In another development, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman sought a report from officers concerned on delay in various public welfare projects.

Taking notice of broken streetlights from Thokar Niaz Beg to Doctors Hospital on Canal Road, the chief minister ordered action against the responsible officers.

Show cause notices have been served on LDA Deputy Director Muhammad Haroon Saifi, Assistant Director Raza Hassan Rana, Kashif Durrani and Bahadur Ali. Concerned officers have been directed to submit written replies within 24 hours. Subdivision Forests Officer Agha Hussain Shah has been suspended over poor arrangements in Changa Manga. The forests secretary has issued suspension notification in this regard.

Usman Buzdar said that he considers people’s problems as his own problems.

“No leniency will be tolerated in projects of public welfare. Those officers who will fail to deliver will go home. Enough is enough. Now every department will have to deliver. I will go to any extent to improve the situation in the province. I will come up with the agenda of public service and no one will be allowed to create hurdles in the way of this agenda,” he said.