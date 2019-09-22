Share:

TORONTO - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, embroiled in a blackface picture scandal, on Friday pledged to ban military-style assault rifles in the country’s most ethnically diverse city in a bid to get his campaign back on issue. Trudeau was campaigning in Toronto with less than five weeks to go before his Liberals fight an Oct. 21 national election and two days after at least two bombshell images of him in blackface emerged, as well as a video showing him with blacked-up face and body wearing a curly-haired wig. The scandal over the pictures, which could help propel the rival Conservative Party into power, continues to dominate headlines both at home and abroad. U.S. President Donald Trump, who has clashed with Trudeau in the past, said in the Oval Office on Friday, “I’m surprised and I was more surprised when I saw the number of times.”