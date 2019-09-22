Share:

KARACHI - Mayor Wasim Akhter on Saturday announced supporting cleanliness campaign in the city launched by Sindh government as Chief Minister Syed Murad visited the city to review progress of garbage lifting drive.

The chief minister was joined in the campaign by Federal Minister Ali Zaidi - who days back launched cleanliness drive in the city - Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhter, Chairmen DMCs, DCs and SSPs.

The chief minister was also accompanied by the provincial cabinet members during his hours-long visit to different parts of the city.

The mayor Karachi while talking to media, announced cooperation in the garbage lifting drive of the provincial government and said that all of them should work irrespective of their politics for the betterment of the city.

He assured that the party local bodies representatives would extend support to the provincial government drive so that the issue faced by the masses could be resolved on priority basis. “I have met the local bodies minister Nasir Hussain Shah a day before and assured him of our complete support in the drive for the betterment of the city,” he said.

Moreover, the chief minister also visited different parts of the city to review the cleanliness drive and directed divisional administration to remove encroachment made under the flyovers and ordered action against builders throwing their debris on the road.

The chief minister started his visited from Shireen Jinnah Colony where he directed commissioner to direct a builder to remove debris they had dumped on the road leading to Ziauddin Hospital. “If the debris is not removed by tomorrow stop construction work of the building and impose heavy fine on him,” he directed Commissioner Karachi. The road of Aga Khan Lab at Clifton Block-2 had overflowing gutters against which the chief minister directed water board to clear the area by late night, otherwise concerned engineer would face the music.

At Shireen Jinnah Colony, the chief minister visited temporary GTS where garbage being lifted from each and every street of District South was being dumped for onward transportation to Landfill sites.

Korangi: The chief Minister moved from Clifton to Distt Korangi and visited Qayoomabad from where garbage was being lifted. Federal Minister Ali Zaidi was also present. People of the area gathered around the chief minister and appreciated him for his initiative. They raised slogans of Jeay Bhutyo and Jeay Murad Ali Shah.

The chief minister visited Korangi No 1 at T&T Colony where garbage being lifted from different areas was being dumped. The chief minister met with the people present there and listened to their grievances. He directed DC Korangi to remove encroachments from the main roads and improve drainage system with the help of water board.

East: The chief minister visiting different areas of Korangi and its for industrial area went to Distt East where he visited Sohrab Goth and Jamali Pul area where temporary GTS has been set up. At Al-Azam Square from where heaps of garbage were being removed had created a very foul smell in the area. The chief minister has inspected the work and also issued necessary instructions to the administration.

The chief minister directed DC East to ensure no trash be thrown along the road. The people of the area may be given kachra kundis in the area and force them to throw their trash there. ppp

Central: The chief minister just after his visit to Rast moved to Cetral District and visited Liaquatabad No.10 where he was received by DC and Chairman DMC Reham Hashmi. The chief minister witnessed garbage lifting work from Liaquatabad, Sirajdola area and went to a ground located Behind Grid Station. The chief minister directed DC and Chairman DMC to turn the plot into temporary GTS. The residents of the area told the chief minister that they usually set the trash on fire and spread foul smell and clouds of smoke in the area. At this the chief minister directed the administration to cover of temporary GTS and torch the trash.

Talking to media, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the establishment of Sindh Solid Waste Management Authority was to help local bodies and use garbage for power generation and production of urea. This task is being implemented and establishment of a power plant was under way.

He said that when SSWMA was established the city was generating 8000 tons out of which the DMCs used to lift 4000 tons. In this way a huge backlog went on multiplying day by day.

At present they are generating 16000 ton and the DMCs working with SSWMA are lifting regular trash generation but the backlog is still there, he said.

Shah, to a question, said that when he saw the SSWMA and DMCs have failed to lift the garbage, particularly the backlog a politics on garbage started in the city, therefore I had to intervene. He said the drive he has launched would be vigorous, energetic and would continue for 30 days and people would witness the difference.

Talking about backlog, the chief minister said that people had started filing applications against SSWMA, therefore water commission raised number of question against it performance, and therefore the provincial government stopped payment of its contractors. He added that the work of SSWMA was affected badly. It further went slow during the three months period of general election. All these factors turned the city into heaps of filth and garbage.

Talking about Sujawal incident where a dead body was crossed by a branch through Thermopylae, Mr Shah said that there were various other areas where bridges were required to be constructed. “I have felt sorry for it and a bridge on that portion of Sujawal would be constructed shortly,” he said. The chief minister said that he would be visiting garbage lifting work every day and simultaneously he has assigned monitoring work to his ministers and the mayor.

Deputy Commissioner, Karachi West Fayyaz Alam Solangi said a comprehensive plan had been developed for the task and under its first phase backlog of waste would be collected and duly transported to the designated points from where the staff of Solid Waste Management Board would carry the same to landfill sites.

“According to a careful estimate backlog of 70 thousand tonnes of garbage is scattered across the district while 1800 to 2000 tones are generated here on daily basis,” he said in reply to a question by the media.

MNA Abdul Qadir Patel expressed his confidence that the current campaign announced by Sindh Chief Minister would produce desired results as each and every stakeholder is being involved in it.

He suggested that DMC-West must take the responsibility to carry garbage to the Jam Chakro and Hub River Road landfills from parts of the district located close to mentioned landfill sites.