SUKKUR - An accountability court on Saturday handed over Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Khursheed Shah to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on 8-day physical remand, in assets-beyond-means case.

Shah was produced before NAB court Judge Ameer Ali Mahesar, under strict security measures. Roads leading to the court were also blocked by placing barricades.

However, a large number of PPP workers managed to reach the court to show solidarity with the arrested party leader.

The hearing was adjourned for half an hour, as NAB’s prosecutor failed to present relevant documents regarding Shah’s arrest in the court. “Present the documents in the court, so we can move further,” the judge remarked.

After a break of half an hour, the hearing resumed and the team presented the relevant documents. The bureau pleaded the court to hand over the accused to Bureau for 15 days, but the court granted remand of eight days only.

The court also ordered NAB to provide medical facilities and homemade food to the PPP leader while in custody.

The PPP leader, who was arrested in assets-beyond-means case on September 18, was shifted to Sukkur by NAB on Friday.

The former opposition leader was brought to the Polyclinic after he complained of high blood pressure and sugar level along with stomach problem Thursday evening.

According to the NAB, Shah had made properties in Sukkur, Rohri and Karachi and furthermore, it was revealed that Glamour Bungalow, Junejo Flour Mills, Mukesh Flour Mills including 83 other properties were also made under Shah’s frontman, Pehlaj Rai.

More 11 properties were registered under his another frontman Lado Mall and 10 properties were made under name of Hussain Soomro, another frontman of the PPP leader, the document said.