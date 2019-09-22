Share:

PESHAWAR - Two MNAs of Pakhtun Tahaffuz Movement Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir were released early Saturday from Haripur central jail after four months in detention. They were granted bail two days ago.

Both the MNAs had been arrested along with several activists, following a deadly clash between security forces and the PTM activists at a security post at Kharqamar in North Waziristan on May 26, which had resulted in the deaths of 13 persons and injuries to several others.

On Wednesday, Bannu bench of the Peshawar High Court headed by Justice Nasir Mehfooz tentatively accepted bail petitions of the MNAs on the condition of providing two bonds of Rs1 million each.

Moreover, the court directed the two lawmakers to appear before a relevant police officer once a month. The court also barred them from travelling out of the country.

The PTM MNAs were warmly received by the workers as they came out of the prison.

Abdullah Nangiyal, a PTM activist, alleged that Haripur jail authorities had received legal documents and release orders before 6 pm on Friday but the MNAs were released at 12:30 am. He further added that both parliamentarians had later travelled to Peshawar to unite with their families.

As per details, the bench stated that the conditional bail was granted only for a period of one month, and will be subject to the condition of ‘good behaviour’ by the MNAs and before expiry of that period, they will be supposed to file fresh applications in the high court.

Dawar and Wazir were earlier charged in an FIR registered at the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) police station, Bannu, on May 26 after a clash between the PTM members and Army personnel near the Kharqamar check post. A Bannu anti-terrorism court last month had granted bail to the PTM leaders in another case referring to the blast in Doga Macha.

Both Wazir and Dawar were already in CTD custody at the time of the IED blast. Wazir had been arrested on the day of the attack, while Dawar surrendered himself to security forces a few days later.