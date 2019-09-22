Share:

ISLAMABAD-Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar on Saturday said that crime rate had significantly declined in the capital during the ongoing year due to effective strategy of the police.

He stated this while addressing an open court held in sector F-10/2 along with public representatives including Members National Assembly Asad Umar, Ali Nawaz Awan, Raja Khurram Nawaz and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, SP (Investigation), SP (Saddar) and notables of the area. The IGP said that foolproof security was ensured for religious gatherings in Muharram and few crime incidents were reported during this period but police succeeded to bust most of the gangs involved in crimes of heinous nature.

Owing hard work of the force, he said that Islamabad was declared as ‘family station’ by United Nations. MNA Asad Umar also supported the efforts of Islamabad police and said that IGP and his team were making efforts to improve law and order in the city and ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens. However, he hoped further improvement in policing efforts to curb crime in the city.

IGP Islamabad listened to the problems of the people and issued directions to immediately resolve them. He rejected the social media campaign against Islamabad police regarding increase in crime rate and said that it was an attempt to create unrest.

Highlighting the efforts and success story of Islamabad police, he said that 234 criminals’ gangs have been busted while special patrolling teams have been constituted to patrol in various areas. Street crime and other crime incidents, he said, had significantly reduced after such policing efforts.

Zulfiqar said that more than 80 per cent abducted children were recovered while modern investigation techniques were being used for investigation purpose and to nab the criminals. He said that decent policing measures have been adopted and policy of Islamabad police ‘First Salute then proceed decently for good repute (Phele Salam – Phir Kalam)’ is a step towards friendly policing. He said that policemen get their salaries through taxes paid by the people and it is public service-oriented force. The IGP said that SPs held open courts in their respective areas to listen and resolve issues of public while his doors are always open for citizens.

About further efforts towards effective policing, he said that 1,300 educated persons are being recruited in Islamabad police and they will be given assignments at important places after proper training. Most of them would be deputed at offices where police have frequent interactions with public, he maintained.

Under the supervision of DIG (Operations), he said that police liaison committee is being constituted. The IGP said that Islamabad police is doing its best to serve people and citizens should cooperate with them during such efforts. He termed public cooperation vital for effective policing and assured to bridge gap between police and public if any.