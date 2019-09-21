Share:

KARACHI-Ehd-e-Wafa, a coming-of-age action drama, took the social media by storm since the release of its first teaser and audiences have been eagerly awaiting its release since then. The teasers which showed the main characters, all students of a cadet college enjoying their life to the fullest came as a breath of fresh air in the plethora of TV plays revolving around family and social issues. This highly anticipated drama will go on air on HUM TV on September 22, 2019.

Written by Mustafa Afridi and produced under the banner of Momina Duraid Productions, Ehd-e-Wafa is an epic tale of four friends separated by an unfortunate incident. The story revolves around college friends Shariq, Shahzain, Shehryar and Saad depictsthe true value of the time-tested bond of friendship. After the incident, they all move on with their lives, pursuing their dreams but are re-united by the love of the country and what follows is their journey of hardships, hustle and a will to sacrifice anything for their country.

Directed by Muhammad Saife Hasan, the play boasts a stellar cast including Ahad Raza Mir, Ahmed Ali, Vaneeza Ahmed, Osman Khalid Butt, Zara Noor Abbas, Alizay Shah, Wahaj Ali, HajraYaminand Others.

Actor Faraz Inam, who played the iconic role of Faraz Ahmed in the classic Alpha Bravo Charlie, will also be seen playing the role of a high-ranking officer in the drama.