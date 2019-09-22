Share:

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that fascist Indian government has threatened not only the regional peace but also the global peace and international community must play their role to resolve Kashmir issue.

Talking to Ambassador of Portuguese Republic in Pakistan Paulo Neves Pocinho and more than 43 PTI delegations from across Punjab including Lahore which called on him at Governor House on Sunday, Chaudhry Sarwar said that Pakistan is a peaceful country which sacrificed a lot to sustain the world peace.

The Portuguese Ambassador during his meeting with Governor Punjab discussed with him Kashmir issue, regional situation, war on terror and bilateral relations of both countries.

Speaking at the occasion, Ch Sarwar said that Pakistan wants its ties with all its friend countries to be stronger than ever and we demand the international community to take notice of Indian brutality in Kashmir.

He said that today the circumstances are favorable in Pakistan for investment and business and I hope that Portuguese investors and businessmen will also benefit from the investment and business opportunities in Pakistan.

Later, the Governor Punjab met various party delegations hailing from different districts including Lahore. While talking with the delegations, he said that PTI believes on transparent and indiscriminate accountability to eradicate corruption from Pakistan, our government never politically victimized opposition before and it will not do so in future.

He said that opposition should refrain from the threats of sit ins and lock downs because public has given Imran Khan and PTI mandate for 5 years and InshAllah we will complete our constitutional term and all the decision will be taken as per public aspirations.

Ch Sarwar said that to eradicate poverty, inflation and unemployment and to provide nation with basic facilities like health and education, the federal and provincial governments are working hard and taking important steps. He assured that party workers who sacrificed for party will never be overlooked and federal and provincial government will give the due respect to party workers.