Share:

Grand Opening Ceremony of the Majestic Lounge and state of the art Fast Track Service took place at Jinnah International Airport Karachi.

No such facility existed in Pakistan prior to this. This first of its kind service was introduced to give relief to passengers and for the betterment of the image of Pakistan.

Lauded by the dignitaries and guests present as a welcome improvement of the international terminal. The ceremony was attended by various departmental heads including DG ASF General Zafar ul Haq, Commander ASF Brig Mansoor Janjua, Director ASF Abbas Tazeem, Assistant Director FIA Rauf Shaikh, Joint Director General I.B Azad Khan, I.G. Motorways A. D. Khawaja, D.I.G. Sindh Zulfiqar Larak, D.I.G. Sindh Police Ahmed Yar Chouhan, Director FIA Sindh Sultan Khawaja, former Pakistan Cricket Team Captain Wasim Akram, MPA Dr. Syed Imran Ali Shah, MPA Khurram Sher Zaman, CPLC Chief Mr. Zubair Habib and Additional Director FIA Zain Shaikh attended the inauguration ceremony of the lounge.

The chief guest of this ceremony was Parliamentary Secretary Aviation, Aftab Hussain Siddiqui.

Former Pakistan Cricketer Waseem Akram also was present on the occasion, who congratulated Dr. Junaid Ali Shah and his team for this tremendous contribution which be stated was the "need of the hour". He further underlined that no such service was present in Pakistan and this Lounge Service will make it pleasant for passengers to travel regardless of their class of travel.

Aftab Hussain praised this addition to the international airport and added that such services play a vital role in improving the image of Pakistan Worldwide. He further stated that such services should be implemented across Pakistan and further development projects are yet to be discussed. He, on this occasion, congratulated Dr. Syed Junaid Ali Shah and Mr. Khurram Zafar for taking on this task and appreciated Civil Aviation and other departments that helped facilitate this new change.

Dr.Syed Junaid Ali Shah, Director of the Majestic Lounge added that his vision was to uplift the airports and to improve the image of Pakistan. He further stated that the Majestic Service and Lounge as a facility which will assist passengers to go through the terminal with ease and will cut down the waiting time for passengers. This also includes a state of the art lounge which will be available to all those carrying appropriate bank cards.