Share:

Emir Jamiat e Ulema Islam Fazl (JUIF) Maulana Fazl ur Rehman paid a visit to President Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN), Shehbaz Sharif, in an effort to appease and gain support for his up-coming sit-in protest under the name of ‘Azadi March’.

Sources privy to the information disclosed that the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif refused to make false promises to the Maulana with regards to his political party’s decision over participation or lack thereof.

Sources revealed that Shehbaz Sharif asked the Maulana to wait for PMLN Supremo, Nawaz Sharif’s decision on the matter and that would be the official decision the party would undertake, as well.

It is pertinent to mention here that, earlier Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) stalwart, Ahsan Iqbal announced on September 15 that his political party was set to march alongside Maulana Fazl ur Rehman in his bid to lock down Islamabad as a protest against the incumbent government.