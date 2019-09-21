Share:

KARACHI-Hareem Farooq will now be the face of EBEL in Pakistan for their brand communication.

This association is a huge step for EBEL and AM: PM, to boost the brand image within the local market.

Hareem Farooq on the occasion has commented, “I’m excited and feel honored to be a part of the EBEL family. A watch symbolizes an individual’s personality and EBEL’s sense of style and quality has always caught my eye. I’m proud to represent my country for such a prestigious international brand, and am looking forward to working with them.”

EBEL offers a premium quality line of luxury wristwatches for men and women.

The brand was established in the early 1900s in La Chaux-de-Fonds in Switzerland and has incorporated high standards of precision and quality, along with strong aesthetics and classic designs. Indeed, its brand signature Beauty Marries Function comes from the marriage of these key elements which established the brand. Coming from a family of watch connoisseurs, AM: PM has remained consistent with its tradition of providing after-sale services and reliability for its esteemed customers.