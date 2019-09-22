Share:

KARACHI - Mild heatwave warning issued for Saturday in Karachi, by Pakistan Meteorological Department, largely helped people to prepare themselves better to brave the weather.

Heat that was felt since early morning, was being attributed to a low pressure formed over the Arabia Sea, that may persist for next few days in the coastal city - temperature reaching 40 degrees or so. The aggravating heat feel in the port city, had compelled many of the people to remain indoors and avoid any plan for shopping or outing.

Saturday being largely an off day did help, otherwise too, many to avoid unnecessary risk hence many of the busy areas presented almost a deserted look while traffic flow was also registered to be low in most of the thoroughfare.

Temperature reaching the maximum limit of 39 degree centigrade at noon and diluted to 36 degrees by evening offered just a little relief in terms of heat intensity.

Most vulnerable, theoretically are the children and elderly people, however, in the peculiar backdrop of many of the third world countries those on high risk are the malnourished souls often unable to take an off from daily work.

It was thus noticed that many of the concerned and responsible citizens had made adequate arrangements for ready availability of cold water coupled with makeshift shades to provide needed respite to those waiting for work and sitting road sides in different parts of the metropolis.

Sindh health department having ensured adequate arrangements at all its major hospitals scattered across Karachi to handle any possible emergency situation reported no heat stroke case for the day in the city. Senior doctors have advised people in general to take good care of their hygiene as well as food intake making it light and simple with restricted intake of oil and fat.