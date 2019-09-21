Share:

According to recent report released by Shaukat Khanum media cell released statistics on Last Sunday shows that world wide 325 million people are suffering from Hepatitis B and C. The report says that The Eastern Mediterranean Region (EMR) has the highest burden of the disease including 17.5 million B cases and 16 million C cases. Furthermore, Pakistan and Egypt carry almost 80% of the disease burden. Report also predicts that the victims who are suffering for a long time can be affected by liver cancer. The liver cancer is the 5 most common cancer found in adults since 1994.It is my request to the authorities to step forward and take actions since it will be late.

HAMMAL NAEEM,

Turbat.