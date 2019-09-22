Share:

NEW DELHI - Many of thousands of people including politicians, activists and common people who were detained in Indian-Occupied Kashmir after the Indian government revoked special status of Jammu and Kashmir last month were moved to jails outside the state.

In northern Indian city of Agra in Uttar Pradesh, which is famous for the Taj Mahal, many Kashmiri families have been visiting the city just to meet their near and dear ones lodged in jail.

Ishtiaq Ahmed came all the way from Kashmir to meet his 42-year-old son. He travelled from Srinagar to New Delhi and from there to Agra. He had a meeting for almost 20 minutes with his son. He was not interested in sharing more details about his meeting with his son.

According to local sources, 292 people from Jammu and Kashmir have been lodged in different jails of Uttar Pradesh. 85 of them are in Agra jail. According to jail authorities, those lodged in jail in Agra include politicians, students, religious preachers and businessmen.

Speaking to The Indian Express earlier, Sanjeev Tripathi, DIG (Prisons), Agra Zone, said: “Prisoners have been brought to various jails from Kashmir. Currently, 85 prisoners are lodged in the Agra Central Jail.

They were transferred under high-security observation, and traffic route diversions were made. It is possible that more prisoners could be brought in. Their families, after due verification, will be allowed to meet them in the coming weeks. No other changes have been made in the prison to accommodate them.”

Jammu and Kashmir is under near-complete lockdown since August 5 after India scrapped the special provisions.

India blocked communications and imposed strict restrictions to thwart any rebellion while political leaders in the region have been detained as the right groups repeatedly called on New Delhi to lift the restrictions and release political detainees.

Meanwhile, restrictions were lifted from most parts of Kashmir on Saturday, but remained in force in the Handwara area of Kupwara district as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order, said news agency Press Trust of India (PTI).

Officials said restrictions have been eased out in most areas of Kashmir, said PTI.

Security deployment remained in vulnerable areas and mobile and internet services were yet to be restored in most parts of the Valley 48 days after the Indian government revoked special status of the state.

Indian troops subject

people to torture in Kupwara

APP adds: Indian troops went berserk in Panzgam area of Kupwara district and subjected the residents to torture, in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

The troops barged into the residential houses, thrashed the inmates and vandalised the household goods. The troops also damaged property worth lakhs of rupees, reported Kashmir Media Service.

Meanwhile, Indian police arrested two persons in Pulwama on false charges. The arrestees were identified as Suhail Ahmed Dar, a truck owner, and Bashir Ahmed Lone.

On the other hand, normal life remained disrupted in the Kashmir valley due to continued military lockdown on 48th successive day, on Saturday. Millions of people have been besieged in their houses as hundreds of thousands of Indian troops continued to be deployed in every nook and corner of the valley.

The troops have created a fear psychosis among the people forcing them to remain indoors. All shops, markets, business establishments and educational institutions remain closed while transport is off the road. Even presence of employees is very thin in government offices.

The continued suspensions of communications means including internet and mobile phone services in Kashmir valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu has added to the woes of the residents, who are facing immense problems in meeting their daily needs.