PESHAWAR - An improvised explosive device (IED), weighing 10-kilograms and planted on a roadside by miscreants, was defused in Dera Ismael Khan on Saturday, said local police.

The IED was planted in the jurisdiction of Gomal University Police Station.

Inayat of Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) defused the IED while putting his life at risk. Security forces’ personnel are stated to be the target of the IED.

By detecting and defusing the IED, Dera Ismael Khan police has foiled terrorists’ plan to spread destruction in the area.