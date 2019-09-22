Share:

LAHORE - A high level meeting at the Lahore Registry of the Supreme Court on Saturday directed the Punjab police inspector general to arrest all proclaimed offenders and submit challans against them.

Justice Manzoor Ahmed Malik of the apex court presided over the meeting, which was participated in by LHC Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan, Punjab chief secretary and homes secretary. All CCPOs and RPOs were also in attendance.

The LHC chief justice apprised the meeting of the performance of the anti-terrorism courts. It was decided that anti-terrorism courts will hear cases of serious nature on a daily basis. The meeting also decided to improve the police performance.