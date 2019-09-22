Share:

According to a report by the Tehran Times, a member of the Iraqi Parliament’s National Security and Defense Committee and a commander of the Iraqi Badr Organization Kirim Alivi has said that the United States’ bases in Iraq will not be safe if Washington launches a war against Iran.

In an interview with the Baghdad al-Youm (Baghdad Today), he said that the Iraqi people will stand beside Iran if a war breaks out, ISNA reported on Saturday.

By some statistics, Iran is believed to host the largest population of Iraqis living outside of Iraq. The numbers of Iraqis who have left their country to choose to live in Iran has risen dramatically since the rise of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria. Although constantly in a wavering economic condition because of sanctions, Iran has nonetheless maintained a level of stability and security that the state of Iraq could not.