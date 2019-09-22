Share:

LAHORE - Italy’s ambassador to Pakistan Stefano Pontecorvo has said that Italy resolves to ensure proper treatment and rehabilitation of special children in Pakistan besides world class training to their teachers.

This was stated by him while talking to journalists after a meeting with Dr Saeed Elahi, chairman of the Red Crescent Pakistan, at a hotel here on Saturday. Stefano Pontecorvo’s wife Lydia was also present on the occasion. Stefano Pontecorvo said that an amount of Rs9 million had been raised for the treatment of special children suffering from Autism. In the first phase, he said, the programme for the treatment and rehabilitation of Autistic children will be started from special children’s institutions based in Islamabad and Lahore. “A survey has been conducted in educational institutions in Lahore and Islamabad,” he said, and added that the teachers and other staff would be imparted world class training.

In the second phase, he said, the teachers will be sent to Italy for advanced training to produce trainer of trainees.

Dr Saeed Elahi said the joint programme between Italy and Pakistan was a positive step not just towards treatment and rehabilitation of special children and teachers’ training for their capacity building but also to promote friendly relations between the two countries.