LAHORE - A senior PPP leader alleged on Saturday that the PTI government wanted to oust the Sindh government of Syed Murad Ali Shah, using corruption charges only as an excuse.

However, Qamar Zaman Kaira said at a news conference that Mr Shah would remain the chief minister even if he was arrested. “You cannot bring down the Sindh government.”

He said the Sindh government could not be destabilised despite the arrest of Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur and would stay on despite all moves by the PTI authorities.

According to him, even the efforts to impose governor’s rule in Sindh would fail.

A former federal minister for information, Kaira said allegations against PPP leader Syed Khursheed Shah were concocted and raid at his residence was just uncalled for. Pakistan People’s Party leader Khursheed Shah was remanded in the custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for 10 days by an accountability court on Saturday in a case related to assets beyond known sources of income. Shah was presented before the court in Sukkur.

Alleging that the PPP was being singled out for accountability, Kaira said why no notice had been taken of the Malam Jabba issue or the situation in Punjab (where the PTI was in power).

He said it was ridiculous that Asif Zardari was initially accused of corruption worth billions of rupees but the challan submitted against him was only for Rs15 million.

Likewise, he said, nothing had transpired in the allegations of corruption worth Rs400 billion plus. He alleged that his relatives were being harassed but they would not change political loyalties at any cost.

Critical of the PTI government’s performance, Kaira alleged that lawlessness was on the rise and there was no decline in corruption.

Unable to run Punjab, he tauntingly said the PTI was now trying to conquer Sindh. He made it clear that the PPP would not let the government discontinue the Benazir Income Support Programme.