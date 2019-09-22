Share:

The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Sunday said a mild heatwave is likely to continue in Karachi and southern parts of Sindh for the next couple of days.

The maximum temperature is likely to range between 39 to 41ºC during the next two days, reported the Met Office.

Meanwhile, hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country, with rain expected in isolated places in Kashmir.

The heatwave in the city has been attributed to a low pressure formed over the Arabia Sea, that may persist for the next few days in the coastal city.

The aggravating heat in the port city had compelled residents to remain indoors and avoid going out.

Temperature reaching the maximum limit of 39ºC at noon and came down to 36ºC by evening to offer little relief in terms of heat intensity.

The Sindh Health Department has ensured adequate arrangements at all its major hospitals across Karachi to handle any possible emergency.