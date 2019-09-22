Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has released over 10 billion rupees to promote sports activities in the province.

According to details, more than seven billion rupees have been issued for building sports complexes in the tribal districts while approval of one billion rupees has been given for conducting sports events in these districts.

Similarly, seven-hundred fifty million rupees have been issued for up gradation of sports complexes in Mardan, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan and Haripur districts.

Meanwhile, funds of two-hundred fifty million rupees have been issued for restoration of squash in the province.