Working woman in Pakistan must be praised for her struggle in life. We are a Muslim society and Eastern culture. We are born Muslims but our socio cultural thinking is dominated by Hindu customs. Females are compelled either by miseries, unmet needs, financial compulsions or domestic issues to take part in financial activities. But some have motivation, inspiration and spark in their lives to struggle and move ahead.

I started dreaming about my career and professional life during my school days. I wished to be a useful part of my family and society. I started planning to pursue my carrier during my studies at The College of Home Economics. It has now been elevated to the level of a national university. I was a careless student and least bothered about doing anything even after getting my bachelor’s degree. My MPhil was approaching to end and I was jobless.

My father, my mentor, always motivated me to wait for the right time and for the right job. I was carefree person having no interest in money making activities because I was enjoying my life on my father’s behalf.

A few months after getting my job as lecturer at a college, I was married and started realizing that life was not so easy. It is the most difficult task to create balance between commitments of a married life and compulsions of professional deeds. My performance and delivery was affected at both ends. Both sides demanded equal attention and of course it was a tedious job. There were so many distractions on my way to success and being a new comer in the practical life, it was also challenging.

It may be true that odds add strength to your life. Practically speaking, it’s not the whole truth. There is always an opportunity cost you have to pay for anything you want to get in your life. Something must have to suffer. It may be your family life, your career or yourself. Creating balance in the life is like a tug of war and working women face it throughout their lives.

Every woman is unique entity. She is also a unique creation. She struggles not only for herself but for the well-being of her family including husband and children fatiguing her body and soul on daily basis. She ends up doing all her duties on time without break. Sometimes she appears to be a working machine.

Undoubtedly every woman is very special. I am of the firm opinion that every woman must be treated as special. We are living in a male dominated society with clear cut discrimination everywhere. The work done by man is considered WORK whereas the work done by a woman carries no worth and taken as ‘NOTHING’ or ‘YE BHI KOI KAMON MAIN KAM HAI. ‘

Moreover, it is very difficult to face nasty people who talk unethical about working women. It might flare you up sometime and lower your esteem often. No matter how many obstacles come to the way and make it difficult for a working lady to cover all the areas of her life. Working woman has no time for her social and leisure activities. Every day working woman empowers herself to face new challenges of life.

Working woman is not only a working machine but a wife, a daughter, a sister and a mother also. So there must be a just support system for her at every home. She must be supported to establish a balanced and growing society.

To all my colleagues and fellows, I must say. Embrace your success at every step. Pay homage to what you are contributing for the wellbeing of your family and the society. Know your value because nobody is going to acknowledge you for what you are doing beyond your limits.

The writer is M Phil in textile & clothing and lecturer/HoD of Home Economics Department at a degree college in Lahore.