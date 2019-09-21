Share:

LAHORE-MAHGUL is all set to unveil her latest bridal collection titled ‘Tales of Bijin’ closing day-2 of PFDC L’Oréal Paris Bridal Week.

‘Tales of Bijin’ is based on the power & magic of love & beauty. The collection is inspired by forklore where it is said that in a land east of the Sun, at a time immemorial, a deep darkness covered the realms of men and spirits alike. A stagnant decay pervaded the hearts of all those who entered. Until one day a beauty bloomed into existence that shone so bright it blinded all those around it by its sheer brilliance. Clad in drapery so fine the world had never seen before and radiating serenity it moved through the lands, warming the hearts of all those it touched.

Once the world had been cleared of darkness — her mission accomplished — she lay down in a meadow wrote odes to beauty and love.

These “Tales of Bijin” were carried across the Seven Seas, personifying beauty, art and goodness. Her scrolls might have been lost but her fanciful stories carried wherever the winds and poets took them.