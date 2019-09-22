Share:

Karachi - Major Adeel Shahid, a Pakistan Army officer, who embraced martyrdom in an IED explosion on Friday, was laid to rest in Karachi on Saturday.

The officer and a soldier were martyred when an IED planted by terrorists went off near Afghan border in Mohmand district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

His funeral prayer was offered after Zohr prayers at Ancholi Imambargah and was attended by top military and civilian authorities. He was also given guard of honour by an Army unit and was later laid to rest at a local graveyard.

Earlier a large number of relatives and others gathered at the residence of the martyred Army officer as soon as news of his martyrdom was conveyed to the family. The security personnel also cordoned off the area leading to his residence.

Shia Ulema Council provincial chief Allama Nazir Abbas Taqwi also met with the martyr’s father Shahid Hussain Zaidi and condoled over the martyrdom.

According to the family members, Adeel last visited the city during Eidul Adha holidays and also talked to his father two days before his martyrdom. They said that Adeel was a soft-spoken person and was ready to help anyone.

He was survived by a widow and three daughters. His widow Saliha was earlier married to Captain Muhammad Mujahid Bashir who embraced martyrdom during the operation Zarb e Azb at Bajur Agency during a cross-border attack in July 2014.

Saliha lost her first husband when she was married to him for only six months. Later she married the captain and also lost her husband while combating the enemies of the country.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Minister for Information and Archives and Labour Saeed Ghani also attended last rites of Major Adeel Shahid. Paying homage to the martyred major, Saeed Ghani said that nation would never forget the sacrifices of the martyrs. The minister said the passion of martyrdom like that of Major Adeel was the real motivational power of our nation. He said martyrs like Major Adeel had played a vital role in defeating the enemies of our homeland.

“Our Armed Forces had made great sacrifices to preserve our homeland,” he added. Saeed Ghani said our brave soldiers like Major Adeel were doing tremendous service to our nation by offering their very best even dear lives to serve Pakistan.

The minister said their services and the sacrifices were selfless and exemplary. He said our young generation must draw inspiration from their noble deeds in their daily lives. Saeed Ghani said our soldiers were sons, brothers, husbands and fathers, but above all they were sons of the soil.

The minister prayed that the family and the loved ones of Major Adeel find peace and prosperity in this world and Hereafter. He saluted Major Adeel who laid down his life to keep the country safe.