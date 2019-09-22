Share:

RAWALPINDI -Police have arrested a man on charges of recording an objectionable video of a school going teenager and blackmailing him for extortion, informed a police spokesman on Saturday. The detained accused has been identified as Jaffar Shah, resident of Wah Cannt, he added. According to him, a citizen namely Khalid Mehmood lodged a complaint with Police Station Wah Cantt stating he is associated with construction business and taking care of four children of his brother, Tariq, after his death in 2006. He said his nephew shared with him that a person namely Jaffar Shah had recorded his nude video in mobile phone and threatened him to pay extortion or else he would share nude videos on social media. He said his nephew had paid extortion to the accused in order to avoid social stigma. The applicant requested police to register a case against the accused and to arrest him. Police registered a case and begun investigation, he said.

Taking action, CPO Faisal Rana constituted a special team under the supervision of SP Potohar Division Syed Ali tasking it to arrest the culprit. The special team managed to round up the accused and recovered mobile phone and the cash he took from the teenager.

During a briefing to CPO, SP Syed Ali said the accused threatened the child that his video would be made viral on social media if he would not give him the extortion money. The orphan child was afraid and started stealing money from his home, he said.

When caught, the child unfolded the story of blackmailing on which police took prompt action and arrested the leader of the gang Jaffer Shah. A case has been registered by the Wah Cantt police. SP told that, the child was so depressed by the blackmailing of the accused persons that he once fell in the washroom of the school. The CPO applauded the SP Potohar on timely action taken by the police and said that the prompt action saved the future of the child and ordered for the arrest of the other gang members and to recover the extorted money.