LAHORE - Matloob Ahmed (Lahore Garrison), M Shabbir (Islamabad) and Jafal Hussain (Lahore Gymkhana) were in commanding position at the end of the second round of the three-round 38th Punjab Open Golf Championship here at PAF Skyview Golf and Country Club Golf Course on Saturday. The overnight leader was M .Shabbir the top ranked golf professional of Pakistan while Matloob Ahmed an equally adept golf professional was one stroke behind. And as proceedings gathered pace in the second round ,the battle hardened Matloob gradually took hold of the command and through relentless excellence edged past the mighty Shabbir and at the end of the second round ended up as leader ,looking superb and more superior to the indomitable Shabbir.

In the second round Matloob concluded the 18 holes with a score of gross 65, seven under par and aggregated a total of 131 ,thirteen under par thus gaining an edge of three strokes over Shabbir. Jafal Hussain of Lahore Gymkhana who also emerges as a contender for the Punjab Open Title with a score of 68 in the first round and an improved 67 in the second round.His two days aggregate score is 135, nine under par.