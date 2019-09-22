Share:

ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser left for Kazakhstan to participate in 4th meeting of the Speakers of Eurasian Countries’ Parliaments from September 23-25 in Nur Sultan (Astana).

The forum will be attended by the heads of Parliaments from 84 European and Asian countries and the heads of 16 international and inter-parliamentary organisations.

Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri, in his absence, shall act as Speaker in pursuance of the provisions of clause (3) of Article 53 of the Constitution. Notification in this regard was issued by National Assembly Secretariat.

Qaiser will present Pakistan’s stance towards Greater Eurasia and highlight hindrances in development of the South Asian region, particularly in the wake of the ongoing Indian aggression in the Occupied Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and both sides of the Line of Control.

The meeting has been organised under the theme of “Greater Eurasia: Dialogue. Trust, Partnership” The key objective is the full realisation of the integration potential of Greater Eurasia through development of transport and transit infrastructure, increasing mutual trade, expanding industrial and innovative cooperation the arrival of a ‘moment of Eurasia’, a unique combination of international political and economic circumstances.