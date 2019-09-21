Share:

SIALKOT-Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan made it clear that Pakistan will not negotiate with India till the end of its state terrorism in Occupied Kashmir.

She stated this while talking to newsmen at Sialkot. She said, “India is writing a bloody, shameful and the most condemnable history of cruelty, barbarism and worst state terrorism by making the life very hard for the innocent Kashmiri people in the landlocked Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.”

She further said, “Pakistan will not assume the peace talks and negotiations with India till the end of Indian state terrorism in the Held Valley.”

To a question, Dr Firdous said that the burning Kashmir Issue remained focus of discussions between the Saudi Leadership and Prime Minister Imran Khan, as the PM Imran Khan has successfully highlighted the Kashmir Cause before the Saudi Leadership, besides, raising curtain from the audios face of mounting Indian state terrorism in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan also brought all the realities into the notice of Saudi leadership about Indian state terrorism in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. She said that the Defence of the Harmain Shareefain is the part of our faith and belief and Pakistan will be standing shoulder to shoulder with the Saudi Arabia for ensuring the dignity of the sacred places.

She said that during the prevailing scenario , the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit and address to the General Assembly of United Nations has got much importance in the world, as the entire world is focusing on this visit and world is also eyeing on the UN for the implementation of its prolonged pending resolutions about the peaceful amicable solution to the Kashmir Dispute, which has already become a flash point between the two nuclear neighbours Pakistan and India.She said that Pakistan will not be having negotiations with India till the end of India state terrorism in landlocked Occupied Jammu and Kashmir by the Indian Prime Minister Modi.

She said that the India’s dream to be the permanent member of UNO’s Security Council will never become true as well. She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had ever played his pivotal role as a trend setter.

Dr Firdous said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan will shake the conscience of the international community during his address to UN’s General Assembly, besides, urging the world to use its complete influence for forcing India to halt its state terrorism, larger scale human rights violations, prolonged curfew , custodial killings and genocide of the innocent Kashmiri people in the landlocked Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

She urged the UN to also play its effective role in ensuring the early implementation of its prolonged passed and pending resolutions regarding the peaceful solution to the burning Kashmir Dispute as per the aspirations of the Kashmiri people as well.She said that the sun of freedom of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir from Indian yoke, will rise soon. She said that the sacrifices of the thousands of the Kashmiri people were bearing fruits now, as the Kashmir Issue has got the world attention now.

Suicide

A married woman Tasleem Bibi committed suicide by hanging herself with ceiling fan in her room over a domEstic dispute with her husband Irfan , in village Phagwari-Kot Nainaan near Shakargarh today. She was mother of three minor children. Police shifted dead body to local hospital for autopsy...#

Local farmer Nawaz (50) and his young son Husnain(15) were injured seriously when the unpaved roof of their room suddenly collapsed in village Libey, Pasrur tehsil here today.

Both were sleeping there when the roof caved in, injuring them seriously. The rescuers of Rescue 1122 Sialkot pulled the injured out from the debris and Shifted them to Govt. Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot in critical condition.