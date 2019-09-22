Share:

Number of dengue patients across the country has increased as local administrations have failed to take precautionary measure to prevent further spread of the disease.

According to details, the virus has been diagnosed in more 210 patients in Rawalpindi while Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujrat, Rahim Yar Khan and other cities have also got affected by it.

Dengue fever is transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes and is a global public health concern.

There is no vaccine available in Pakistan for the virus, which kills an estimated 20,000 people each year and infects up to 100 million across the world, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).