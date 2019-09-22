Share:

At least five dengue patients died at various hospitals in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi over the past 24 hours, learnt on Sunday.

The health authorities confirmed the death of five people affected by the mosquito-borne disease.

Of them, two died in Islamabad while three in Rawalpindi.

Moreover, 465 more people were tested positive for dengue virus in Punjab over the past 24 hours, pushing the tally of the people suffering from the deadly disease to 2,464.

The number of dengue patients across the country is believed to have reached 4,385.

Earlier, on Sept 21, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza had enlisted the help of private hospitals to deal with dengue outbreak in the twin cities.

Chairing a meeting of private medical facilities’ representatives and owners, he said the current situation of dengue outbreak in the country has put additional burden on the already strained public sector hospitals.

He asked the private sector hospitals to help the government in tackling the emergency-like situation stemming from the spread of the mosquito borne-disease in order to provide relief to the common man.

The participants of the meeting appreciated the government’s efforts to provide quality healthcare facilities to the people.

They offered to extend complete support to the government in dealing with this situation and assured that they and their hospitals would accommodate indoor patients which are unable to get treatment at government hospitals.