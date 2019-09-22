Share:

At least one person was killed and three others injured in separate incidents of violence in different localities of the metropolis on Saturday-Sunday midnight. Residents held three cops during robbery attempt in a house.

Police said that unidentified armed men gunned down one person in Qasba Colony and fled the scene.

Three people sustained bullet wounds during separate firing incidents in Baldia, Safoora Chowrangi and Gulistan-e-Jauhar areas.

Three cops in robbers sheath were held by residents during robbery attempt in a house in North Karachi.

Separate cases in all in incidents were registered at concerned police stations and investigation was underway.