ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has set new record by exporting more than 100,000 tons of mangoes this season with increasing world demand and yielded good results after breaking all previous eight years’ records of its exports. Pakistan Fruit and Vegetable Association Chief, Waheed Ahmed while talking to private news channel said, as compared to export volume of Mango with last years, the current season has witnessed an ever highest export volume. He said, Pakistan was full of hope and confidence that in coming years they would get more export volumes as government providing new harvesting techniques in this filed to meet the international standards.

He said Pakistani exports have shown a boost this year, apparently due to plunge in the rupee and better export policy initiatives by government. He said devaluation of Pakistani currency gave a great benefit to Mango exporters.

Mango export from Pakistan could benefit the economy and the farmers as well, he said adding, our Mangoes are craved by the world and appreciated globally. He said ambassadors also played a pivotal role in promotion of Pakistani mangoes in other country’s markets and if promotion continued they would get more positive and fruitful results in future. Mango could change the agriculture scenario of Pakistan in coming future, he mentioned.

Our fruits are in-demand and it’s high time that they should shift their focus to the agriculture and facilitate the farmers as the incumbent government was doing its best possible efforts as per its commitments, he added. He said gulf countries, United Arab Emirates, Saudia Arabia and European countries were major buyers of Pakistani mangoes this year. He further informed that they were attaining positive export target with political stability and good law and order situation in the country while cooperation and support from Airlines, shipping companies, customs and the DPP.