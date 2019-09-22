Share:

HAFIZABAD - The Jalalpur Bhattian police have smashed a three-member gang of women pickpockets and have recovered thousands of rupees from them. They were identified as Kalsoom, Bushra and Zainab of Gujranwala city. The accused used to travel in different transport vehicles under the guise of passengers and deprived several passengers of thousand of rupees in the recent past. Today, Muhammad Aslam of Thatha Gahra was travelling in a transport vehicle to Jalalpur Bhattian when these three women removed Rs. five thousand from his pocket. The victim immediately reported the matter to the police which arrested the accused and recovered the stolen amount. A case has been registered against them accordingly. Further investigation is in progress. Likewise, a 10 year old boy of Chak Chatha was allegedly sodomised by a fiendish young man of the samelocality. According to FIR lodged by Zafrullah son of Sardar, his 10-year-old son was on way to a bazar when the accused Azeem son of Muhammad Saleem enticed him away to a deserted haveli where the accused forcibly assaulted him.The accused managed his escape. The police have launched hunt to arrest the accused.

FA, BA exams toppers honoured

Toba Tek Singh - Prizes and certificates were awarded to exceptional girl students on Saturday in a function held in Government College for Women. They had got distinction in intermediate annual examination of Faisalabad Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education and in BA in annual examinations of Faisalabad GC University. An NGO’s director Ms Rubab Ali Khan, MPA Saeed Ahmad Saeedi, Punjab PTI vice president Choudry Muhammad Ashfaq and Principal Ms Robina Mobeen gave prizes and certificates. Meanwhile, a minor girl foiled an attempt of her rape by raising alarm at Gojra on Saturday. Complainant Sajida Bano of Al Faiz Society locality of Gojra told police that her grand daughter Eishal, 4, was daily carried to her private school located in Madni Town by accused rickshaw driver Waqas who took her to a deserted place near Bilal Town after closure of her school instead of bringing her home and he attempted to rape her. On raising alarm people rushed to there and found naked girl however accused managed to escape on his rickshaw.DPO’s PRO Attaullah told that police were conducting raids to arrest the accused. DPO Waqar Shoaib Qureshi said that he himself was supervising the investigation into the alleged kidnapping of two minor children of Pirmahal who were missing since last Wednesday.

He hoped that police will soon find clue of them. Citizens and traders have also formed their own teams whose members were searching the different areas and deserted places and buildings of the city in this regard.Meanwhile police took into custody a number of suspected persons to investigate from them in this regard.