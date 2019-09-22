Share:

ISLAMABAD-Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) on Saturday sought help of private hospitals of twin cities to accommodate the growing number of dengue patients, a statement said.

Officials informed The Nation that public sector hospitals of the city including Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and Federal Government Services (FGS) Polyclinic hospital have become overcrowded with dengue patients.

Officials said that keeping in view of growing number of dengue patients, the ministry has decided to seek the support of private hospitals to admit dengue patients.

According to the statement released by the ministry, the private and public sector hospitals empanelled by Sehat Sahulat programme would be approached to support the government in admitting and providing healthcare to the dengue patients.

It also added that private hospitals have given positive nod and offered a certain number of beds to provide healthcare to dengue patients of twin cities.

Statement said that Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on NHS Dr. Zafar Mirza held a meeting with private hospital owners to discuss the dengue situation and increasing number of patients.

In the wake of dengue outbreak in twin cities, he announced support of private and public sector hospitals empanelled by Sehat Sahulat Program in managing dengue in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The statement said that Dr. Mirza speaking on the occasion shared the current status of dengue outbreak in the country and briefed the participants about the added burden it has created on already loaded healthcare facilities in public sector of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

He also proposed to private sector hospitals for their support and coordination with the government in managing this emergency situation for bringing relief to the common man.

According to the statement, representatives of hospitals offered their complete support to Dr. Mirza in this crisis situation and assured that they and their hospital will accommodate indoor patients, which cannot be accommodated in the public sector hospitals.

They also offered a certain number of beds in their institutions for this purpose. They also appreciated the pro-poor initiative of Sehat Sahulat Program in providing financial protection to families who otherwise could not have been able to afford expensive indoor health care services.

Dr. Mirza lauded the commitment made by the private sector hospitals in this crisis situation and directed his team to immediately develop the mechanism for coordinating this partnership.

In this context and during this period of dengue outbreak, a system would be put in place through which additional /overflow patients would be provided indoor treatment in the private sector healthcare facilities without any cost to the patients.

Dr. Mirza also assured that this public-private partnership will be taken to next level where services can be provided to population, both by public and private sector healthcare facilities, without placing families under financial constraints.

Latest updates from the hospital said that in last 24 hours, 150 dengue suspects were brought at PIMS out of which virus was confirmed in 50 patients and were admitted in dengue isolation ward. Meanwhile, 60 dengue patients are under treatment at Polyclinic hospital.

PIMS Spokesperson Dr. Waseem Khawaja said that above 5,000 dengue suspects were brought in hospital in last two months.

Meanwhile, Polyclinic hospital Dr. Shareef Astori said that 410 dengue patients have been treated in hospital so far.