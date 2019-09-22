Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in a road accident took place in Babusar Pass area of Gilgit Baltistan.

Imran Khan, who is in the United States on a week long visit, sympathized with the bereaved families and prayed for early recovery of those injured in the incident.

He also directed the authorities concerned to extend best possible medical care to the injured people.

In a separate statement, President Dr Arif Alvi also expressed deep grief over the loss of several precious lives in a traffic accident took place in Babusar Pass area of Gilgit Baltistan.

Dr Arif Alvi prayed for peace of the departed souls and early recovery of those injured, a President House statement said.

Earlier in the day, at least twenty-seven people lost their lives and twelve others got injured after the passenger bus they were travelling in rammed into a roadside hill at Gattidas area in Babusar Sunday morning.

According to police, the bus was on its way from Skardu to Rawalpindi when it met an accident near Gettidas, resulting in the death of at least 26 passengers and wounds to 12 other passengers.

The injured were shifted to the Chilas Headquarters Hospital where an emergency has been declared.

Women and children were among those killed in the mishap, said Faizullah Firaq, a spokesperson for the Gilgit Baltistan government.