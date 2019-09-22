Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Amnesty International Secretary General Komi Naidoo on Sunday talked about the "dire human rights and humanitarian situation" in occupied Kashmir as they met in a meeting organised by Naidoo.

PM Khan, who reached the United States a day prior to attend the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), appreciated Amnesty International's role "in presenting the real state of human rights in the occupied territory and amplifying the voices of the Kashmiri population in a state of seven-week long lockdown" ever "since India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019".

The premier expressed his gratitude to Naidoo for the fact that the British human rights NGO published a report on India's use of pellet guns and the devastating impact they had on ordinary Kashmiri citizens, including children and the elderly.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who was also in the meeting, "noted that the two UN reports on Kashmir served as a strong basis for continued civil society advocacy in support of the Kashmiri people", the statement read.

Naidoo, on the other hand, briefed PM Imran on "Amnesty’s advocacy work on Kashmir including #LetKashmirSpeak", it said.

The issue of Kashmir is likely to feature big in the speeches the Pakistani delegation gives in the committees at the UNGA.