LAHORE - Policeman Muhammad Asif, who misbehaved with an elderly woman at the entrance to Central Police Office, was dismissed from service on Saturday.

Asif has been dismissed from service after a departmental inquiry. It is pertinent to mention here that Asif was deputed as a guard at the gate of CPO Complex. He misbehaved with an elderly woman, Kundan Bibi, who is a resident of Muzaffargarh and is currently living in Raiwind, Lahore. The incident came as a blow to the police department. Punjab Police Inspector General Arif Nawaz Khan ordered an inquiry and legal and departmental action against Asif after the incident. An inquiry was conducted by DSP Syed Riaz Ali Shah and in his report he recommended major punishment for Asif. In the light of his recommendation, SSP/Battalion Commander Mufakhar Adeel issued dismissal orders for Asif.

During the inquiry, Asif failed to explain or give any plausible excuse for his behaviour due to which departmental action was taken against him for bringing a bad name to his department. He was given major punishment and dismissed from service under the Punjab Police Rules (E&D) 1975.

Police Punjab Inspector General Arif Nawaz Khan has said there is no place in the department for the officials who misbehave with the public. In case of violation of public dealing SOPs, he said, there should be no delay in departmental and legal action against the responsible. He said that due to unprofessional attitude of some black sheep in the police department, the entire department would face criticism despite the fact that police had sacrificed thousands of lives. He said such an attitude is not acceptable in any case and such irresponsible officials must be punished according to the disciplinary law.