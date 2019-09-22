Share:

LAHORE - Minister for Population Welfare, Punjab Colonel (R) Hashim Dogar stressed that the Population Welfare department lays great emphasis on providing quality family planning services through its service delivery network and is striving hard to make reproductive health and family planning services available to every household in Punjab province. He especially mentioned the support by the Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar Khan and the allocation of maximum financial resources to realize the dream of the population planning, in true letter and spirit in the province of the Punjab. He was speaking at the launch ceremony of the innovative model for improving access to family planning services for marginalized women. The pilot intervention is an innovative model to extend access to family planning service to the BISP beneficiaries and is being jointly implemented by BISP, the Population Council and Punjab Population Innovation Fund (PPIF) in Rahim Yar Khan district. Speaking at the occasion, Chairman, PPIF Dr. Ijaz Nabi said that the Government of the Punjab has established PPIF as a technical hub to pilot innovative, scalable and sustainable family planning interventions such as this initiative in district Rahim Yar Khan. PPIF with independent board of directors and a flexible programmatic and organizational structure specializes in designing and piloting interventions that can supplement public sector programming for improving family planning information and services.