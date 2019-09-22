Share:

In line with the directives of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the Punjab government has decided to launch massive crackdowns against elements involved in drugs selling.

CM Buzdar has ordered to undertake indiscriminate action against those found involved in doing obnoxious business of selling drugs and said that such elements found involved in drug peddling outside educational institutions do not deserve any concession.

Those spreading poison in the minds and veins of our youth duly deserve their places behind bars. Police and concerned departments should collectively eradicate such heinous elements from the society and complete coordination should also be done with Anti-Narcotics Force in this regard.

Indiscriminate action will be taken against drug selling elements found involved in doing their business outside educational institutions, added Usman Buzdar.

He said, “This evil practice will not be tolerated at any cost. Those found involved in doing evil practice of narcotics are murderers of humanity. Effective and prompt action will be taken for the eradication of this curse.”

Chief Minister said that concerned departments will have to play an affective and proactive role with regard to attaining the mission of narcotics-free province.