Share:

HAFIZABAD -Bike snatching and theft incidents have again increased in the area as a villager was deprived of his bike, another was deprived of Rs100,000 and bus conductor was deprived of Rs52,000.

A bus (LET-7335) was proceeding to Jhang and when reached near Tibba Behlol Shah, four armed men riding two bikes intercepted the vehicle and snatched away Rs52,000 from bus conductor. Some unidentified burglars broken into the house of Muhammad Parvaiz Kharl in Geegay village when the occupants were away from the house after locking the outer gate, and made off with cash of Rs. one lakh and other valuable articles worth thousands of rupees. Three armed dacoits intruded into the house of Muhammad Mansh Son of Noor Muhammad in Mauloo Chak by scaling over the outer wall last night and made of three tola gold ornaments, cell phones and cash of rupees 50,000/. When the owner of the house Muhammad Mansha attempted to overpower one of the accused, the accused seriously injured him.

Likewise, Naseer Ahmad son of Shabbir Ahmad was on way to his village Ghabrika on a bike when three armed bandits snatched away his bike and a cell phone at pistol point. Yet another bike rider of Tibba Shah Behlol Muhammad Nawaz son of Shahbaz Pathan parked his bike outside a darbar to offer fateh khawani and when he came outside he found his bike missing. A rickshaw driver of Bagh road Mohallah Ram Garrh parked his motor rickshaw outside his residence and after some time when he came outside, he found his rickshaw taken away by unidentified thieves. The police are investigating. No arrest has been made as yet.

An eight-year-old girl Hifza Rani was forcibly criminally assaulted by a fiendish youngman in Khichi Lalaira village. The police have registered a case against the accused who fled away after committing the crime. According to FIR, mother of victim was away in the fields to get fodder for her goats when the accused Sanaullah of Neroozpur allegedly forcibly committed rape with her. On her hue and cry mother of the victim rushed to-the-spot and in the meanwhile the accused fled away. The police have launched hunt to arrest the accused. An old man in Bagh Syedan was seriously tortured to death by his rivals of the same village. According to police source, there was an old enmity between Syed Amanat Ali Shah son of Syed Sardar Ali Shah with Tahir Abbas. Following altercation between the deceased Syed Amanat Ali Shah and Tahir Abbas, the accused Tahir Abbas, Fakhar Abbas, Syed Sibtain Shah, Shazim Ali and others pounced upon the deceased and seriously tortured him with clubs as a result of which he died before any medical aid could be made available to him. After committing the offence the accused fled away. The police have shifted the dead body to the morgue and registered a case against the accused. No one has so far been arrested.

Meanwhile, Shaharyar Farooq was seriously wounded by his real brother Gulzar alias Amanullah in Garhi Wahab village due to a dispute over landed property. According to police source, both the injured and the accused had quarreled over the issue few days ago but the elders of the village reconciled them but nourishing grudge in his heart the accused Gulzar opened firing on his brother and his wife near the graveyard. Shaharyar Farooq was seriously wounded while his wife escaped unhurt miraculously. The injured was rushed to the Trauma Centre in critical condition. The police have registered a case and are investigating.

As many as eight prisoners who were undergoing imprisonment in petty cases in District Jail Hafizabad were released on personal sureties by the Additional District and Sessions Judge Naeem Aamir.

The Additional and Sessions Judge along with Civil Judge Khursheed Ahmad conducted visit to the District Jail Hafizabad and went round barracks of women, tender-aged and male prisoners as well as jail hospital and enquired after the health of ailing prisoners and about the medical facilities available to them. They also visited the kitchen and appreciated the administration for providing better food and arranging satisfactory sanitary conditions in the premises.