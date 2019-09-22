Share:

Rawalpindi-The incidents of jewellery and mobile snatching and other crimes are constantly on the rise in Saddar Division, due to which the residents feel insecure.

The residents of the areas within the precincts of Police Station Saddar Bairooni are facing surge in various crimes.

A large number of people including male and female, while talking to The Nation on Saturday, expressed serious concerns over surge in street crime especially gold and mobile snatching and said that they feel insecure while moving in bazaars, streets and on the roads.

However, Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar Division Rai Mazhar claimed police are making hectic efforts to curb the increasing crime by tracing and arresting the gangsters and dacoits involved in heinous crimes

According to details, Muhammad Nasim, a government employee, lodged complaint with PS Saddar Bairooni that a gang of four dacoits having guns in their hands and riding on two motorcycles pounced upon his wife Nabila Minhas in broad day light as she stopped her car outside the house of his sister located in Mubarak Lane and was asking children to come out from car.

He added the dacoits shouted at her and his niece Maham to give the gold ornaments they were wearing. “One of the dacoits injured Maham while hitting pistol handle on her hand upon showing resistance,” he alleged. The dacoits snatched two gold bracelets, four rings and chain worth Rs350,000 and sped away towards Adiala Road, he mentioned.

Talking to The Nation, the victim lady, who runs a beauty parlour, they had obtained CCTV footage of the incident and handed over to police investigators but police failed in tracing the accused.

Police registered a case on complaint of the applicant and began investigation.

In yet another incident of similar nature, two armed dacoits intercepted a lady in Landco Housing Society on Adiala Road and tried to snatch the gold ornaments from her. Upon resistance, the dacoits used steel cutter to cut the bangles and earrings wore by the lady. After committing crime, the dacoits managed to escape.

SP Saddar Division Rai Mazhar, however, when contacted for his comments, said police have filed a case on complaint of Nasim and started investigation.

He said police had earlier busted a gang involved in street crime by arresting its active members. He said police are also trying to trace the dacoits with the help of CCTV footage provided by the victims. On a query about occurrence of second crime in Landco, SP replied nobody reported this incident to police.