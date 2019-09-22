Share:

KARACHI - With the concurrence of Chief Justice of Sindh High Court and approval of Chief Minister of Sindh “Special Courts” for persons with disabilities have been established in every district of the province.

Special Assistant to CM Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD), Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar, sharing details of the initiative here on Saturday said objective was to facilitate the special people.

“Each of these courts has been authorised to try the offenses under sub-section (1) of Section 33 of The Sindh Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Act 2018,” he said.

It was claimed that establishment of special courts will help reduce the problems of the special persons and they would hopefully get justice at their door steps.

Highly appreciative of the contribution made by the DEPD officials department towards establishment of these special courts , the Special Assistant to the Sindh Chief Minister also referred to series of steps taken to make difference in the lives of special people.

Issuance of special CNICs and disability certificates to special persons, implementation of five percent job quota for special persons in public and private sector coupled with construction of ramps and special washrooms in public and private buildings for the welfare of special persons are the interventions that have been adopted, he said while elaborating sincerity of purpose on part of the government.

Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar claimed that things were gradually getting better for special persons and it was a great matter of relief for PPP government.