KARACHI-After ruling Pakistani cinemas and conquering Korea last month, The Donkey King, the highest grossing Pakistani animated film directed by Aziz Jindani, is ready to extend its reign to Spain and Catalonia with a wide theatrical release in one or two but three different dubbed versions; Spanish, Catalan and Basque under three different titles “El Rey Burro” “El Rei Ruc” and “AstoErregea”.

This is the first Pakistani film ever to release in Spain. The film will premiere on Oct 4, 2019 with more than 50 screens on release across all key cities such as Barcelona, Madrid, Valencia, Sevilla, Malaga etc.

Earlier, The Donkey King was released theatrically on a large scale in South Korea alongside a slate of other international animated films including Angry Birds 2 and Wonder Park.

Aziz Jindani, the Director and mastermind behind The Donkey King stated, “We are ecstatic that Donkey King has found resonance with global cine distributors. It is proof that a good story, grounded in universal insight, has the ability to transcend boundaries and geographical barriers. We are not done yet though, “Spain se aagayjehanaurbhihain (there is a long way ahead after Spain too).”

The Donkey King is an animated comedy film that was released in Pakistan in October, 2018 and has been produced by Geo Films and Talisman Studios.