ISLAMABAD - The Urban Unit and Policy Research Institute of Market Economy (PRIME) have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to work together and encourage local people and community collaboration to achieve sustainable economic growth. The purpose of this MoU is to establish a platform for collaboration to extend cooperation in local economic development through research and development, mutual exchange and transfer of knowledge in research activities, analytical studies, ideas exchange, collaborative policy making and strategic planning, and mutual capacity development. Both the organisations will work together and encourage local people and community collaboration to achieve sustainable economic growth and development - thereby bringing economic benefits and improved quality of life for all residents at local and community level. PRIME Joint Executive Director Zia Banday and the CEO Urban Unit Khalid Sherdil signed the MoU on behalf of their organisations.