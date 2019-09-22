Share:

ISLAMABAD - The SPI based weekly inflation for the week ended on September 19, 2019 for the combined income group increased by 1.01 percent as compared to the previous week. The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 126.56 points against 125.29 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data released by the PBS on Saturday. The weekly SPI with base 2015-16=100 covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups. Meanwhile, the Sensitive Price Indicator for the lowest consumption group upto Rs17,732 witnessed an increase of 0.89 percent as it went up from 128.19 points in last week to 129.33 points during the week under review, the data revealed. Meanwhile, the SPI for the combined income group during the week under review witnessed an increase of 18.10pc, while, for the lowest group, it increased by 15.16pc when, it was compared with the corresponding week of last year, it added. Meanwhile, the SPI for the income groups from Rs17,733-22,888, from Rs22,889-29,517; Rs29,518-44,175 and above Rs44,175 per month increased by 0.97percent, 0.99percent, 1.04percent and 1.02percent respectively.