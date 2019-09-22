Share:

Farooq Kathwari of Kashmir Study Group called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in New York. The worsening situation in Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir and the grave violations of human rights being perpetrated by Indian occupation forces were discussed.

The Prime Minister highlighted India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019 and the inhuman lockdown of over 8 million Kashmiris in its 46th consecutive day. It was pointed out that the human rights and humanitarian situation in Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir, especially in the villages, was deteriorating with each passing day.

The international community had to play its part in getting the curfew and other restrictions lifted urgently and the ongoing repression by the Indian occupation forces stopped forthwith. Mr. Kathwari highlighted the Kashmir Study Group’s earlier engagement on the Jammu & Kashmir dispute and efforts for conflict resolution.

The Prime Minister urged the Group to highlight the present dangerous situation which imposed immeasurable suffering on the Kashmiri people and posed a grave threat to regional peace and security.