BADIN - 32nd birthday of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman, was celebrated by the local PPP leaders and workers here on Monday.

According to details, PPP Badin celebrated 32nd birthday of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman at District Council Hall when president of PPP Sindh’s ladies wing Shagufta Jamani, member of provincial Assembly (MPA), Tanzila Qambrani, MPA, Haji Taj Mohammad Mallah, Kalsoom Chandio, Rukhsana Shah, Sajida Talpur, Zahida Khaskheli, Amina Mallah, Amir Hassan Khoso and others along with a large number of PPP leaders and workers cut the cake to celebrate the occasion.

While addressing the workers and participants of the event, Shagufta Jamani, MPA, Ms. Tanzila Qambrani, MPA, Haji Taj Mohammad Mallah, Ms. Sajida Talpur and others said that all workers and leaders of PPP were united under the bold and brave leadership of party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, adding that PPP was the only party which could pull the country out of crisis.

On the occasion, they prayed for the long life of the party chairman, and hoped for his success as a politician and vowed to follow his directions.