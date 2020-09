Share:

KHAR - Pakistani authorities on Monday handed over a soldier of the Af­ghan National Army to Afghanistan after his treatment at a medical cen­tre of the Frontier Corps (FC) in Bajaur district.

Storay Khan was brought to the FC’s Medical Centre after he sustained bullet in­juries in a firing incident.

After his recovery, Storay Khan was sent back home and handed over Afghan army officials via the Ghakhi Pass border crossing. The Afghan army officials thanked the Pakistani forces for the treatment.